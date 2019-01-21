Jeera futures up 1.35 pc on uptick in demand

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Jeera prices hardened 1.35 per cent in futures market Monday as participants created fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on uptick in demand. Besides, tight stock positions on restricted arrivals from the growing regions fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in March rose by Rs 230, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 17,280 per quintal with an open interest of 2,913 lots. Traders mainly attributed fresh positions built up by participants, largely on the back of pick up in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing belts, to the rise in jeera prices at futures trade. PTI SUN RUJ RVKRVK