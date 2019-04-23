Jeera futures up on positive demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Jeera prices rose 0.56 per cent to Rs 17,100 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday on higher physical and export demand. "Exports of jeera is up 20.8 per cent on year in January at 9,429 tn compared to 7,800 tn last year while for Apr-Jan period it is up 24.75 per cent at 1.46 lt, compared to last year", according to Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS). At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in June rose by Rs 95, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 17,100 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,215 lots. Likewise, the contract for May was trading higher by Rs 70, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 16,975 per quintal with an open interest of 6,723 lots. PTI SHW RUJSHW