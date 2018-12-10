Jeera futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Jeera prices increased by Rs 105, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 18,860 per quintal in futures trade Monday on higher bets, tracking a firm trend at the spot market in wake of rising domestic demand. Further, tight stocks following restricted arrivals from the growing regions fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in January rose by Rs 105, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 18,860 per quintal with an open interest of 3,258 lots. On similar lines, the rates for February was trading higher at Rs 17,820, up by 0.56 per cent, or Rs 100 per quintal with an open interest of 813 lots. Analysts said, increased buying by retailers and stockists mainly pushed jeera prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW