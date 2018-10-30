Jeera prices up by 0.63 per cent on scanty demand

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Jeera prices rose by 0.63 per cent to Rs 19,885 per quintal in futures trade as speculators engaged in trimming positions to booked profits at prevailing levels amid lower domestic and exports demand at the spot markets. In futures trading, at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in November was trading lower by Rs 125, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 19,885 per quintal. Similarly, the spice for delivery in December was quoting lower by Rs 95, or 0.47 per cent to Rs 20,220 per quintal. Analysts said, trimming of positions by participants on the back of easing domestic as well as exports demand at spot market against adequate stocks position, mainly kept jeera prices down at futures trade. PTI ADIADI