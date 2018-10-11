Jeera remains weak, down 0.46 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Jeera prices fell by 0.46 per cent to Rs 19,330 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators engaged in trimming positions to book profits at prevailing levels. In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in November was trading lower by Rs 90, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 19,330 per quintal, with an open interest of 5,973 lots. Similarly, the spice for delivery in current month was quoting lower by Rs 55, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 19,450 per quintal in 3,192 lots. Analysts said, trimming of positions by participants on the back of easing domestic as well as exports demand at spot market against adequate stocks position, mainly kept jeera prices down at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN SHW ADIADI