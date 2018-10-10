Jeera remains weak, down 0.82 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Jeera prices fell further by 0.82per cent to Rs 19,275 per quintal in futures trade Wednesdayas speculators engaged in trimming positions to booked profits at prevailing levels amid lower domestic and exports demand atthe spot markets. In futures trading, at the National Commodity andDerivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in November wastrading lower by Rs 160, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 19,275 per quintal with an open interest of 6,144 lots. Similarly, the spice for delivery in December was quotinglower by Rs 150, or 0.77 per cent to Rs 19,315 per quintal in3,570 lots. Analysts said, trimming of positions by participants onthe back of easing domestic as well as exports demand at spotmarket against adequate stocks position, mainly kept jeeraprices down at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI