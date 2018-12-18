Jeff Bridges to be honoured with Cecil B deMille Award at Golden Globes

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) Veteran actor Jeff Bridges is set to receive the Cecil B deMille honour at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.The Cecil B deMille award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B deMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades."We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards," said HFPA President Meher Tatna. Bridges' first Golden Globe nomination came in 1984 for best actor in "Starman". Seven years later he received his second Golden Globe nomination for his performance in "The Fisher King", which also starred Robin Williams. He got another Golden Globe nomination in 2001 for his role in "The Contender", Rod Lurie's political thriller, co-starring Gary Oldman and Joan Allen, in which Bridges played the president of the United States.In 2017, he received another Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor as a retiring Texas Ranger in "Hell or High Water", a modern action bank heist thriller set in West Texas. Past honourees of Cecil B deMille Award include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and Oprah Winfrey. Golden Globes award ceremony, which will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will take place on January 6, 2019. PTI SHDSHD