Jeff Bridges to receive American Society of Cinematographers' honour

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has said that it will honour actor Jeff Bridges with the Board of Governors Award for Outstanding Achievement.The Oscar winner will receive the award during the 33rd annual ASC Awards, which will be held on February 9 at Hollywood & Highland's Ray Dolby Ballroom.The honour is bestowed upon an individuals "whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema," the ASC said in a statement. It is the only ASC Award not given to a cinematographer and is reserved for filmmakers who have been champions for directors of photography and the visual art form, it added."Jeff Bridges is an extraordinary talent on the screen and also a remarkable person offscreen. He is beloved by many for his achievements as an outstanding Oscar-winning actor," ASC president Kees van Oostrum said."We at the ASC feel like Jeff is one of us, because he shares our passion for creating artful imagery through his still photography. We are incredibly honoured to present him with our Board of Governors Award," he added.Past recipients of the ASC Board of Governors Award include Angelina Jolie, Ridley Scott, Barbra Streisand, Harrison Ford, Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, Warren Beatty, Francis Ford Coppola, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, among many others.Bridges, 69, is best known for his performance in films such as "Tron" (1982) "Starman" (1984), "The Big Lebowski" (1998), "The Contender" (2000), "True Grit" (2010) and "Hell or High Water" (2016). He won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance as country music singer-songwriter Otis "Bad" Blake in "Crazy Heart" (2009). The actor was most recently felicitated with the Cecil B deMille honour at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.