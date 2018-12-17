Jeff Bridges to receive Cecil B DeMille award at 76 Golden Globes

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (PTI) Veteran actor Jeff Bridges, who has starred in films such as "The Big Lebowski", "Crazy Heart" and "True Grit", will receive the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 76th Golden Globes on January 6, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday.Bridges, a Golden Globe winner for "Crazy Heart" and four-time nominee, will accept the honour at the awards ceremony, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg."The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. "We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards," HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement.Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Cecil B. deMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment. Previous winners include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Oprah Winfrey and many more.Bridges, 69, won Golden Globe nominations for his roles in "Starman", "The Fisher King", "The Contender" and "Hell or High Water"The actor most recently appeared in mystery thriller "Bad Times at the El Royale", starring Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, and Dakota Johnson. PTI BK BKBK