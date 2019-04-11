Jeff Kinney out with new book, first outside 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' series

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Renowned author Jeff Kinney has come out with a new book -- "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jeffersons Journal", publishers Puffin, the children's imprint of Penguin Books, announced on Thursday.It is Kinneys first book outside of his "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series."It is written from the point of view of Rowley Jefferson, the best friend of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' protagonist Greg Heffley," Puffin said in a statement.In the new book, Gregs undauntedly cheerful best friend Rowley agrees to take on the role of a biographer, recording his pal's life story. But, it turns out Rowley is a poor choice for the job, and his "biography" of Greg ends up saying more about himself than it does about his friend.The book, written in Kinney's trademark humour, will also feature over 350 black-and-white illustrations. "We couldnt be more excited to start 2019 with one of the biggest announcements in childrens publishing. Very few series have had the phenomenal global success of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' and we are thrilled to continue the journey by bringing a sensational new book from bestselling author Jeff Kinney to millions of fans," said Francesca Dow, Managing Director of Penguin Random House Childrens. The book will be followed by the publication of the fourteenth book in the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series later this year. PTI TRS TRSTRS