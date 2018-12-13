Jeffrey Dean Morgan returning to 'Supernatural' for 300th episode

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Hollywood star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is returning to 'Supernatural' as John Winchester for 300th episode.Morgan appeared as the character in a total of 12 episodes beginning with the first season in 2005 through 2008.The series, starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, follows the two brothers as they hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings. Winchester last appeared in the season two finale "All Hell Breaks Loose: Part 2" when he escaped through the open gate to Hell and helped his boys kill Yellow Eyes. "We're incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character And a few other surprise guest stars," co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.Supernatural's 300th episode, titled "Lebanon", will premiere on February 7. PTI SHDSHD