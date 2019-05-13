scorecardresearch
JeM militant arrested in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, May 13 (PTI) A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was Monday arrested in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Hilal Ahmad was arrested from Dooru area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a police officer said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from him.Police have registered a case and investigation is going on to probe his complicity in terror crimes, the officer said.PTI SSB MIJ RHL

