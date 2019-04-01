JeM terrorist arrested from Srinagar

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) An alleged terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carrying a reward of Rs two lakh was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Srinagar, officials said. Faiyaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Kupwara, had been evading arrest since 2015. He was wanted in a case in which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the Delhi High Court, police added. Lone was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh, they said. PTI NIT AAR