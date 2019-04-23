JeM 'threatens' to blow up railway stations in western UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Security has been beefed up at railway stations in western Uttar Pradesh after a letter, purportedly by terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), threatening to blow up the structures was received, officials said Tuesday. The letter was addressed to the station master of Shamli railway station and received yesterday. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP) Ramesh Tripathi, security has been tightened and frisking of passengers increased at Shamli railway station. PTI CORR SMNSMN