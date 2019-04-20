Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler reunite for Netflix's 'Murder Mystery'

Los Angeles, Apr 20 (PTI) Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are set to reteam for a mystery-comedy, titled "Murder Mystery".The duo will star opposite each other in Netflix's upcoming film eight years after their hit comedy "Just Go with It", reported EW.The film revolves around an NYC cop (Sandler), his wife (Aniston), and their long-promised jaunt through Europe. According to the official plot synopsis, "A chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern-day whodunit."Kyle Newacheck is directing from James Vanderbilt's script.Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp also star.The film was shot in Canada and Italy. "Murder Mystery" starts streaming from June. PTI RDSRDS