Jennifer Garner, JJ Abrams to reunite for Apple's new limited series

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) The hit team of "Alias", actor Jennifer Garner and director JJ Abrams, are all set to reunite on a new series.According to Deadline, tech giant Apple has handed a straight to series order to the show which is based on Amy Silverstein's 2017 novel "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends".The show will feature 46-year-old Garner with Abrams, 52, serving as the executive producer.The two had earlier collaborated on the ABC series, "Alias". Karen Croner, best known for "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" and "Admission", will pen the series and also executive produce it. The story focuses on an extraordinary group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant. Garner and Bad Robot's Ben Stephenson will also executive produce.The new series is just one of many Apple TV shows in development with bigwigs attached. The company has green lit shows starring Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer. It has also signed deals with Oprah Winfrey and scored productions from Steven Spielberg, M Night Shyamalan and Kevin Durant.