Jennifer Garner to star in 'Fantasy Camp'

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Jennifer Garner has been roped in to star in comedy "Fantasy Camp". "I Feel Pretty" fame Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein are attached to write and direct, reported Deadline. The film follows Julie (Garner) to a reunion at the theatre camp of her youth, Camp Footlights, where she will get an opportunity to challenge her fears, realise her dreams and finally take the stage.Sid Karger wrote the original draft, which Kohn and Silverstein are rewriting. Earlier, Kristen Bell was attached to star in the feature, which is in the works at STX.Greg Silverman and Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group are producing the project.This is Garner's second collaboration with STX, following the Pierre Morel-directed 2018 crime drama "Peppermint".