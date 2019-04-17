Jennifer Lawrence returns to acting

Los Angeles, Apr 17 (PTI) Jennifer Lawrence is back to acting a year after she took a work hiatus and has signed studio A24's new drama film.The 28-year-old Oscar winner will play the lead in the film which will be directed by Lila Neugebauer from a screenplay by Elizabeth Sanders, reported Variety.The details of the project are being kept under wraps, but it looks like Lawrence is going back to her indie roots. The actor made a name for herself in the indie scene after she starred in 2010's "Winter's Bone".The new film will be produced by Lawrence and Justine Polsky through their newly formed production company Excellent Cadaver. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are also producing through their IAC Films division.The shooting will start in mid-June in New Orleans. PTI RB SHDSHD