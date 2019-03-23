Jennifer Lopez to release new single with French Montana

Los Angeles, Mar 23 (PTI) Pop star Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she has collaborated with rapper French Montana for her new song "Medicine". The single will release on April 5.''Wish I could give you guys a taste of my new single, Medicine, ft. @frenchmontana !! I CAN'T WAIT for you all to hear it! Want to be the first to listen?'' she posted on Instagram.Lopez, who recently got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, has not come up with an album since 2014's 'A.K.A.', but she recently released the track "Limitless" from her movie "Second Act". PTI SHDSHD