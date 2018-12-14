Jennifer Lopez wants to direct film and television

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) Pop star Jennifer Lopez has revealed she wants to direct content for television and films. The singer recently directed her first music video "Limitless", which features on her new rom-com "Second Act".When asked if she wants to direct more in television and film, Lopez told Variety, "Absolutely, absolutely".The singer said "it was a lot of fun" to direct the music video in which her daughter appears."This is a song that Sia wrote for the movie. It's the anthem for 'Second Act'. I asked her watch the movie and tell me what you think if you're inspired, write something, and she wrote 'Limitless', which is: I thought I had to be somebody else, but look at me now, I'm limitless," Lopez told reporters at the New York City premiere of "Second Act"."I love that sentiment. That's exactly what the movie is about. It's that perfect holiday movie with this perfect song. My daughter is in the video. It's a dream project for me, so I'm excited for everybody to see it," she added. The film hits the theatres on December 21. PTI SHDSHD