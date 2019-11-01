Jennifer Lopez Wears Harry Winston Jewelry Set in Platinum to the “Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards”

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewelry set in Platinum to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 11th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on October 27th. Secret Combination two row diamond necklace (29.92 carats), set in platinum Secret Combination hoop earrings with diamonds (18.30 carats), set in platinum Pirouette ring with diamonds (2.89 carats), set in platinum River ring with diamonds (2.58 carats), set in platinum Sparkling Cluster ring with diamonds (2.33 carats), set in platinum Jennifer Lopez also wore Harry Winston jewelry set in platinum to the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2019. Trend Alert: Statement earrings set in platinum are currently popular on the red carpet, as recently seen on Angelina Jolie at the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (9th October19), and Nicole Kidman at the Gala for the Global Ocean (26th September19). Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments. For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International Indias sites:@Trueplatinum950www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi. Image 1: Jennifer Lopez Wears Harry Winston Jewelry Set in Platinum Image 2: Harry Winston Jewelry Set in Platinum PWRPWR