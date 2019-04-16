Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' to release on Sept 13

Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) Stripper drama "Hustlers", starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B, is set to release on September 13.Lopez, who is also attached as a producer, announced the date on Instagram Monday in a video."The release date for 'Hustlers' has been set for September 13. We are coming to a theatre near you. Look out for all of us," the actor-singer said.The film is based on a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler titled 'The Hustlers at Scores'. The article was about a group of former strip club employees who band together to scam their Wall Street clients.Ensemble cast also includes Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer.Lopez will play the ringleader to the group of ambitious women who take their plans of getting their full cut too far.Lorene Scafaria is attached to direct from a screenplay she adapted from the 2015 piece by Pressler.Scafaria's script is set in the late 2000s in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on Wall Street clientele.Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions will also serve as producers. PTI RDSRDS