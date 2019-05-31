Jessica Brown Findlay joins 'Brave New World' series

Los Angeles, May 31 (PTI) Actor Jessica Brown Findlay has boarded the cast of USA Network series "Brave New World".The show, which hails from Universal Content Productions (UCP) and Amblin Television, is based on Aldous Huxley's novel of the same.Brown-Findlay, best known for portraying Lady Cybill Crawley for three seasons on the hit Downton Abbey, joins "Solo: A Star Wars Story" star Alden Ehrenreich and "Game of Thrones" alum Harry Lloyd. The story centres around an imaginary "utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself", according to a statement by Amblin Television."As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. "Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning," the offical logline of the show read.David Wiener, who will serve as the showrunner, has adapted the screenplay along with Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor.Owen Harris, best known for directing "San Junipero" episode of "Black Mirror", will helm the first episode.He will also executive produce the show alongside Wiener, Morrison, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. PTI RB RBRB