Jessica Henwick boards Dylan O'Brien-starrer 'Monster Problems'

Los Angeles, Apr 2 (PTI) "Iron Fist" star Jessica Henwick has joined the cast of Paramount Players' sci-fi romance film "Monster Problems".The film, to be directed Michael Matthews, will feature Dylan O'Brien in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story, being described as a coming-of-age tale, follows a young man (O'Brien) surviving in a post-apocalyptic world that has become overrun by monsters. He has to navigate a hostile environment to find the girl of his dreams (Henwick), though it turns out she is a lot more than he initially thinks. The script has been penned by Brian Duffield along with Matthew Robinson.The cast also includes "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Michael Rooker and Arianna Greenblatt.Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps are producing the project, which recently started production in Australia.