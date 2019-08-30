Jessica's character graph incredibly inspiring: '13 Reasons Why' star Alisha Boe

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The struggle, the pain and the emotional trauma Jessica Davis goes through in the first and second season of "13 Reasons Why" has transformed her into a confident and fearless woman, says actor Alisha Boe. Boe, who essays the character in the popular Netflix Original, said Jessica's journey on the Brian Yorkey-created teen drama has been inspiring."Throughout season two you really see her working through her trauma and at the end of it, you see her transform from a victim to a survivor. In third season, you really see her hone that power. It sounds really arrogant but I was very inspired by my character's storyline because through what I had to do in the third season, I learnt so much through Jessica. "She is the most confident, powerful, strong and fearless woman now that I've been able to play. She truly is, for a lack of a better word, a bada**," Alisha told PTI in a telephonic interview from the US.The first season of the show focused on Katherine Langford's Hannah, a 17-year-old high school student who commits suicide and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes for 13 different people she felt were instrumental in her decision to take her own life.Season one bore effects on the sophomore chapter with Bryce Walker's trial and a mass shooting averted at the last minute.Season three will see Bryce being found dead making everyone at Liberty High School a potential suspect. The third season of "13 Reasons Why" started streaming August 23. PTI RDS SHDSHD