Jet Airways 4 engines to undergo inspection post SouthWest Airlines incident

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Jet Airways today said four engines of its planes would be inspected to check fan blade issues following safety directives issued by American and European regulators in the wake of the Southwest Airlines incident where an engine blew up mid-air.

The full service carrier also said the inspections would not affect its flight schedule.

Earlier this week, a CFM56-7B engine of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft had blown mid-air.

Jet Airways operates 83 Boeing 737 planes with CFM56-7B engines. It has been operating B737 aircraft for almost 25 years.

An airline spokesperson said it has received the latest Emergency Airworthiness Directives from the FAA and the EASA.

These directives mandate an inspection of all fan blades of any engine that has accumulated 30,000 flight cycles or greater.

"Jet Airways has commenced the required comprehensive checks to ensure full compliance of the directives within the stipulated period of 20 days.

"The airline has four engines that are impacted by the directive with one already in scheduled maintenance.

"As the impact to Jet Airways is low, the inspections are not expected to cause any disruption to the airline?s published schedule and will be conducted well in advance of the stipulated timeline," the spokesperson said.

Air India and SpiceJet also operate Boeing 737 planes with these engines.

An Air India spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

"We have no engines in our fleet which have completed 30,000 cycles. All directions from CFM are being complied with," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.