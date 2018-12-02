Jet Airways cancels 14 flights as pilots report 'sick' over non-payment of salaries

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Jet Airways cancelled at least 14 flights to various destinations on Sunday after some of its pilots reported "sick" over non-payment of their dues, a source said.The loss-making private carrier has been defaulting on salary disbursement to its senior management along with pilots and engineer since August due to severe cash crunch.The airline has partially paid to these staff for September while the full salaries of October and November also remain unpaid."At least 14 flights have been cancelled so far due to some pilots reporting sick. They are protesting against non-payment of salary, dues and the indifferent attitude of the National Aviator's Guild (NAG) in taking up the issue with the management," the source said.PTI IAS RAM DPB