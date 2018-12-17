Jet Airways drops over 4% on reports of Kardassis' exit

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Shares of Jet Airways declined over 4 per cent after the company's former CEO Nikos Kardassis, who made a comeback to the carrier in an advisory role, has once again parted ways with it.The airline, after a negative opening on the BSE, further slipped 4.55 per cent to Rs 248.10 per share. At 1324 hrs, the scrip was trading at Rs 249.7, lower 3.94 per cent from the previous close.On the National Stock Exchange, the stocks slumped 4.57 per cent to the low of Rs 248.The Greek-American aviation veteran in his third comeback to Naresh Goyal-controlled Jet Airways in May was roped in to revive the fortunes of the full-service carrier following its dismal financial performance since January this year."Kardassis, whom Goyal roped in to help him in the airline's turnaround plan, had gone on leave to his native place in November but after that, he did not return," a source privy to the development told PTI on Sunday.The former chief executive officer parted ways with the airline after Goyal initiated discussions with his investment partner Etihad Airways for further stake sale to garner funds, said another source. PTI SRS SP HRS BAL