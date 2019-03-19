Jet Airways grounds six more aircraft after failing to pay lease rentals

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Crisis-hit Jet Airways Tuesday said it has grounded six more planes due to non-payment of lease rentals.As many as 47 aircraft of the full service carrier are on the ground now as it failed to pay rentals to lessors.".... an additional six aircraft (include one aircraft of Jet Lite (India) Ltd) have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements," the airline said in a filing to the stock exchanges.Jet Airways has been grappling with acute financial woes and has been looking at ways to raise fresh funds.The latest disclosure comes a day after the carrier informed the exchanges that four more planes have been grounded.The company said that as mentioned earlier, it is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and is regularly providing them with updates on the efforts taken to improve the liquidity."Aircraft lessors have been supportive of the company's efforts in this regard," it said, adding that all efforts are being made to minimise disruption to its network. PTI RAM RAM BALBAL