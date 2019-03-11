Jet Airways not operating any Boeing 737 MAX plane

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Cash-strapped Jet Airways said Monday it is not operating any of the five Boeing 737 MAX in its fleet. The statement of the airline, which has grounded a significant number of planes, comes amid aviation regulator being asked to undertake a safety assessment of 737 MAX aircraft following the crash of such a plane in Ethiopia on Sunday. Jet Airways and SpiceJet are the only two domestic carriers that have 737 MAX planes in their fleet. In a statement, Jet Airways said it has five Boeing 737 MAX planes in its fleet "but is currently not flying any of these aircraft". "The airline is in contact with the manufacturer and the regulator in context of this development, and remains committed to implementing all directives or advisories that may be published by those authorised," the airline said in the context of the crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people. PTI RAM IAS RAM MRMR