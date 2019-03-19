Jet Airways pilots threaten to stop flying from Apr 1

(Eds: Adding more quotes, details) Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) The umbrella body of domestic pilots of crisis-hit Jet Airways Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1 unless there is clarity on the resolution process and salary dues by end of this month.As problems mount at the airline, the National Aviator's Guild (NAG) also expressed hope that a resolution plan would be reached by month-end.The guild, which came into being almost a decade ago, represents around 1,000 domestic pilots."If there is no proper clarity on the resolution process and salary payments, by March 31, we will stop flying from April 1," the guild said in a statement.The decision was taken at the annual meeting of the NAG here that went on for more than 90 minutes.More than 200 pilots marched to Jet Airways' headquarters here after the meeting, which was held at a nearby hotel.NAG President Karan Chopra said the grouping would be informing the management of their decision."As far as the dues are concerned, we have been paid only 12.5 per cent of December salary and rest 87.5 per cent is yet to be paid while full salary salary of January and February have not been paid till now," he said.Chopra also said that from the management side, the information that NAG has on the resolution plan is that a potential investor is in talks with Jet Airways."We are very hopeful that the (agreement on) resolution plan will be reached by this month itself. If that happens, we will be passing on the information to our members."There is no strike, no notice has been served. We will just be informing management that the pilots will not be flying," he added.Having failed to get any assurance from the management on salaries, the guild, last week, had written to Union labour minister Santosh Gangwar seeking his intervention.So far, the full service carrier has grounded 47 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals. PTI IAS HV BEN RAM BAL