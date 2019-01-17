Jet Airways shares bounce back; settle with over 5 pc gain

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Shares of Jet Airways erased early losses and ended over 5 per cent higher Thursday after Chairman Naresh Goyal offered to invest up to Rs 700 crore in the airline on the condition that his stake does not fall below 25 per cent. The scrip bounced back and ended 5.09 per cent higher at Rs 284.80 on the BSE. During the day, the stock had plunged 5.31 per cent to Rs 256.60. At NSE, shares of the company soared 5.28 per cent to close at Rs 283.95. In terms of equity volume, 48.12 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 6 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Goyal said he is committed to an "infusion of funds into the company to the extent of Rs 700 crore" and pledging all his shares. This is subject to the condition that his shareholding post such infusion is at least 25 per cent, he said in the letter which was seen by PTI. Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal has told the State Bank of India (SBI) that he is ready to invest up to Rs 700 crore in the airline on the condition that his stake does not fall below 25 per cent. Goyal's offer comes against the backdrop of strategic partner Etihad reportedly putting forward strict conditions, including that Goyal should give up control, for infusing funds into the crisis-hit carrier. In a letter to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, Goyal said he is writing with reference to the resolution plan under discussion and in view of Etihad's position, "despite the significant cash crunch and imminent grounding, which the airline is facing". According to Jet Airways' shareholding pattern on BSE, as of the quarter ending December 2018, Goyal owns 5,79,33,665 shares, amounting to 51 per cent stake in the company. PTI SUM DRRDRR