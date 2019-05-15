Jet Airways shares continue to fall for 3rd day; tank nearly 7 pc

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Shares of Jet Airways continued to fall for the third straight session Wednesday, dropping nearly 7 per cent, after four senior executives, including chief executive Vinay Dube and his deputy Amit Agarwal, quit the ailing airline. After a weak opening, the scrip further tumbled 6.85 per cent to Rs 120.25 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE. On the NSE, shares slumped 6.90 per cent to Rs 120. In top level exodus at grounded Jet Airways, four senior executives have quit the ailing airline. Amid lenders scrambling to find a suitor, the cash-starved carrier on Tuesday announced the exit of three executives -- Dube, Agarwal and Company Secretary Kuldeep Sharma -- while a source said the carrier's Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja has also put in his papers. Shares of Jet Airways had on Tuesday plunged over 7 per cent and had plummeted over 8 per cent Monday. Jet Airways stopped flying from April 17 after it ran out of cash. PTI SUM ANSANS