Jet Airways shares dive 7 pc on weak Q4 earnings

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Shares of Jet Airways today plunged 7 per cent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter.

The stock dropped 7.03 per cent to settle at Rs 391.55 on BSE. Intra-day, it lost 10.57 per cent to Rs 376.60 -- its one-year low.

On NSE, shares of the company tumbled 6.68 per cent to close at Rs 392.95.

On the equity volume front, 14.88 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

The companys market valuation fell by Rs 336.09 crore to Rs 4,447.91 crore.

Jet Airways yesterday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and weaker rupee.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period, as per the companys filing on the BSE.

The total income also declined by 3.44 per cent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year, the filing said. PTI SUM

