Jet Airways shares plunge over 8 pc

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Shares of Jet Airways (India) Limited plummeted over 8 per cent Monday amid continued uncertainty over bidders. The scrip tumbled 8.14 per cent to close at Rs 139.45 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 11 per cent to Rs 135.05. On the NSE, shares tanked 8.40 per cent to close at Rs 139. On the traded volume front, 17.31 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Media reports said a buyout offer from Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways was non-binding and might not guarantee a deal for the struggling Indian carrier. Jet Airways stopped operations on April 17 due to acute financial distress. The State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders to Jet Airways Friday said it has received bids from Etihad Airways and from a few unsolicited parties to acquire stake in the grounded airline. PTI SUM ANSANS