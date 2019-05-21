Jet Airways shares soar 15% on Hinduja stake buy buzz

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Shares of grounded Jet Airways surged nearly 15 per cent on Tuesday after diversified Hinduja Group said it is evaluating the opportunity to invest in the airline. The airline's scrip jumped 14.73 per cent to close at Rs 150.75 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock ended at Rs 148.40, gaining 12.94 per cent, over the previous close. After opening at Rs 135 a unit, its shares touched an intra-day high of Rs 154.80. Its shares have ended in the green for the second session in a row on the bourses. On the BSE, its intra-day high was marked at 153.85. "Hinduja Group is evaluating the Jet Airways opportunity," the group said in a statement on Tuesday. The grounded carrier shuttered its operations on April 17 and the lenders, led by SBI, are still scouting for investors to revive the airline, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 8,000 crore. Shares of SpiceJet shed 2.24 per cent to end the day at Rs 126.65 apiece on the BSE. The scrip is not listed on the NSE. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, rose 1.31 per cent to close at Rs 1,475.90 on the BSE. It gained 1.86 per cent to close at Rs 1,482 on the NSE. PTI RAM RUJ MKJ