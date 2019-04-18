Jet Airways shares tumble 10 pc

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Shares of Jet Airways plunged 10 per cent in opening trade Thursday, a day after the ailing airline shuttered its operations temporarily. On the BSE, the scrip hit the lower circuit of Rs 217.70, a fall of 10 per cent compared to the previous closing level. Similar trend was witnessed on the NSE too, where the share crashed to hit the lower price band of Rs 216.45. With lenders deciding not to extend any emergency funds, Jet Airways on Wednesday announced temporary suspension of operations. Meanwhile, in a statement early Thursday, Jet Airways' lenders said they were reasonably hopeful of a successful bidding process for stake sale. The announcement came early morning ahead of market opening. PTI ANSANS