JetSynthesys launches VR cricket game Sachin Saga

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Digital entertainment and gaming firm JetSynthesys Monday launched a multi-player virtual reality cricket game - Sachin Saga after the ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. "Equipped with best in class technology, Sachin Saga VR Multiplayer Game is all set to give cricket lovers an on-ground stadium immersion right from the middle of the pitch," the company said. The master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, unveiled the Sachin Saga VR limited edition headset and the Sachin Saga VR Game. The game was launched at the CII India Gaming Show (IGS) here. The Sachin Saga VR limited edition headset, bluetooth controller and Sachin Saga VR game comes in an all-inclusive bundle priced at Rs 1,499 exclusively. PTI SVK HRS