Jewar airport: Authorities to resolve queries of bidders on July 15

Noida (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A pre-bid conference would be held on July 15 in Greater Noida to address queries of bidders interested in an upcoming international airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.A global tender was floated by the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), an agency formed by the UP government for managing the mega project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, on May 30 to hire a developer for the proposed airport. "14 concessionaires have been selected for the bid including Indian as well as foreign companies who have expressed interest to join as developer for the airport. "The pre-bid conference would be held on July 15 wherein their queries related to the bid document, terms and conditions would be clarified," said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).The pre-bid conference would be held at India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida on July 15 at 12 pm, he added.The bidding process for the Jewar international airport was floated on May 30 and the last date for receiving queries was July 1. The bid would be finalised on November 29 this year, and work on ground is expected to begin by early 2020, according to officials.The airport, second in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare and cost an estimated Rs 15,754 crore, they said.The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and is expected to be completed by 2023, the officials said. PTI KIS TIRTIR