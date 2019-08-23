Jewar airport: Land acquisition gathers pace, 125 hectare from another village acquired

Noida (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday acquired and transferred a tranche of 125 hectare of land to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEDIA) for the Jewarairport, officials said.This entire tranche was acquired from Dayantpur village, taking the total acquisition thus far to 558 hectare, the administration said. On August 21, 229.5 hectare of land was acquired from Rohi and Banwaribans villages, while the first tranche of 80 hectare land was acquired from Ranhera village on August 6, it said."As much as 1,235 hectare of land is to be acquired for the first phase of the greenfield airport in Jewar and we expect to hand over 80 per cent of the land to YEIDA by September 15, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.Land from six villages has to be acquired and it is being done in parts and compensation is being awarded as per procedures for acquisition, he added.The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and is expected to be completed by 2023, officials said, adding that so far more than Rs 1,925 crore have been disbursed to farmers for acquisition of the land.The resettlement and rehabilitation awards have been declared for around 5,000 families, Deputy Collector and airport project in charge Abhay Kumar Singh said.The airport, second in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare and cost an estimated Rs 15,754 crore. It is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, when fully built,the officials said.A global tender was floated to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30 by the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), an agency floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for managing the mega project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.The bidding process for the airport was floated on May 30 and the last date for receiving queries was July 1. The bid would be finalised on November 29 this year, and work on ground is expected by early 2020, they officials. PTI KIS KJKJ