Jewelery store looted of Rs 2 cr in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Five masked men laced with arms looted a jewelery store of Rs 2 crore at gunpoint in Shyam Park area, police said on Wednesday.The showroom was located next to the Sahibabad police station, they said.According to the owner of the shop, Rahul, they robbed all gold and diamond ornaments from the store.Police have not received the list of looted ornaments till now, they said.Quoting the statement of the owner, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said around four masked men aged around 20 to 24 entered the shop and took Rahul and his employee Suraj on gun point and robbed the jewelery store. The owner tried to oppose their bid but they threatened him to shoot. The fifth member of the gang was keeping vigil on the movement of passersby outside the shop, the police said. After robbing the showroom, they came out in the market and brandished pistols and fired in the air. Suraj said that they fled the spot very smoothly on three bikes. People of the area present on the spot expressed anguish against the police patrolling on the spot. Police was monitoring the CCTV footage of all the cameras installed in the market. Inspector General of Police (Meerut zone) Ram Kumar also visited the spot and instructed officials to solve the case. PTI CORR DPB