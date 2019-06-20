Jeweller robbed, shot dead in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A jeweller was shot dead and robbed of his cash and ornaments by some motorcycle-borne assailants here Thursday, police said.Lallu Soni (50) was shot at by some men on the canal bridge while he was going to Babuganj market in the city, Station House Officer (SHO) Baghrai police station Nanhelal Yadav said.The miscreants fled from the spot with the cash and gold and silver jewellery that Soni was carrying with him, the SHO said.Soni was taken to a local hospital but was referred to another hospital in Allahabad, Yadav said, adding that the business man succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. PTI CORR NAV MAZ RHLRHL