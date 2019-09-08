Jeweller shot at, looted in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Some unidentified men allegedly shot at a jeweller in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district and fled with his bag containing ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh, police said on Sunday. The assailants stopped Amit Soni at Besahu village in Raniganj area on Saturday and tried to snatch his bag. But when the jeweller resisted, they shot at him, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Prasad Dwivedi said. Soni was seriously injured and was sent to the district hospital, from where he was later referred to Allahabad. A case will be registered and an investigation is on, the officer said. PTI CORR NAV ADHMB