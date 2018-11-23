Jeweller shot dead in Ambala by unidentified assailants

Ambala, Nov 23 (PTI) A jeweller was shot dead allegedly by unidentified armed assailants in Haryana's Ambala city on Friday, police said.The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, they said.Three motorcycle-borne youths opened fire at Kumar in Sarafa Bazaar area, where many jewellery shops are located, at around 8 pm on Friday. He sustained three bullet injuries, they said.Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.One of Kumar's employees also sustained a bullet injury on his leg, they added.The assailants managed to flee after the incident, the police said.A number of CCTV cameras are installed outside the jewellery shops in the area and the assailants will be identified soon, they said. PTI CORR SUN DIVDIV