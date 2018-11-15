Jewellery Designer Tanya M. Sood Launches 'House of AYNAT'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Jewellery designer, Tanya M. Sood launched her first-ever jewellery line, 'House of AYNAT' at Shangri-La's - EROS Hotel, New Delhi. A repository of creativity, grace and excellence, House of AYNAT is a dream project for the celebrated designer. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785372/Launch_House_of_AYNAT.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785373/Radhika_Apte_with_Tanya_M_Sood.jpg )Noted actor Radhika Apte unveiled the magnificent festive and wedding collection while flaunting a lovely piece of polki and emerald jewellery during the launch. The brand has an extensive range of gems, pearls, precious and natural stones, specially designed for festive events, weddings as well as everyday wear.Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Tanya Mehra Sood, Founder & Jewellery Designer, House of AYNAT, said, "Launching House of AYNAT was a long-cherished dream that has now come true. I still remember how we started as a small venture from home and now we are here launching 'House of AYNAT'. Truth be told, we have faced our share of difficulties but we overcame the challenges and emerged stronger."Actor Radhika Apte said, "It is nice to be in Delhi for the launch of 'House of AYNAT'. The collection is so amazing and, honestly, quite unique. The collection works perfectly for modern women who are willing to experiment and wear uniquely designed jewellery. I already feel connected with the brand, since the collection easily reflects my personality. I feel extremely happy to be part of the launch."The launch event was attended by eminent personalities like Minu Bakshi, Bela Madan, Mala Relan, Neelam Pratap Rudy, Renu Bhatia, Anjana Bhargav, Renu Punj, Gayatri Roopchand, Priya Jain, Poonam Sood, Anu Sachdev, Harpreett Singh and Indoo Nihal Singh. The evening was followed by a champagne & caviar soiree accompanied by live music. About House of AYNAT:A repository of creativity, grace and excellence, House of AYNAT is the artistic manifestation of jewellery designer Tanya Mehra Sood. Started as a small venture from home, while Tanya juggled the responsibilities of marriage and a family, House of AYNAT has since become the go-to destination in New Delhi for beautiful handcrafted jewellery.Initially, Tanya started with semi-precious jewels and costume jewellery for those seeking pocket-friendly alternatives for few important occasions. It was not long before she began conceptualizing her own designs created by her small, close-knit network of artisans. Tanya took the cultural ethnicity of ancient jewellery that has stood the stand of time and gave it a contemporary avatar. Adding glamour, class and an undeniable fragility to the otherwise seemingly bulky creations, the stunning designs became hugely popular. Though overwhelmed and encouraged by the heart-warming reception of her designs, Tanya and her team of craftsmen could not keep up with the demand, compelling her to expand her network.Tanya accepted the challenge. Transforming her semi-precious works of art into exclusive jewellery pieces, House of AYNAT has acquired a whole new dimension of products. Banking on her team and trading network, Tanya now creates personalised pieces on request for her devoted clients, while also showcasing her creations in the wider market from time to time.Offering an extensive collection of gems, metals, pearls along with precious and semi-precious stones, House of AYNAT is today known for its modern jewellery designs as well as personalised creations for a discerning clientele. With a vast network of traders and creators, House of AYNAT is not only an identity for Tanya but also a mark of beauty and elegance for women everywhere.The bijouterie is now officially available at the House of AYNAT studio, Golf Links (by appointment only) and www.houseofaynat-blu.com.Source: House of AYNAT PWRPWR