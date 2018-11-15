Jewellery traders protest in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, 15 Nov (PTI) Scores of infuriated traders protested at Sahibabad Police Station here on Thursday, demanding arrest of persons responsible for the looting of a jewellery store in Shyam Park area on Wednesday. The traders affiliated with Vyapar Mandal, Shyam Park (main), handed a memorandum to Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, demanding early arrest of the culprits. The acting SSP promised swift action in the matter. In support of the protest, shopkeepers in Trans Hindon area kept their shutters down on the day. Kumar suspended SHO Sahibabad Dinesh Yadav for dereliction of duty and for the "prevailing lawlessness" in the area. At around 1.00 pm on Wednesday, five masked men bearing arms looted a jewellery shop opposite Sahibabad police station in Shyam Park area. The culprits decamped with ornamental items and cash totaling to Rs 2 crore. SHO kavi nagar Rojant Tyagi was also suspended for not being able to arrest culprits in the looting of a jewllery showroom in Govind Puram on October 7, where four masked and armed men had robbed 30 kg gold ingots, 1/2 kg gold biscuits and Rs 4 lakh in cash. Six teams had been formed to crack the case, but little progress has been made thus far. PTI CORR INDIND