Jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh robbed from Noida flat

Noida (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A thief allegedly broke into a flat on the 15th floor of a residential society here Friday and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, police said.The owners of the house in Sector 76 were at work when the incident took place, they said.Arjun Singh, an employee of a Gurgaon hotel and his wife, Garima, who is working with a private firm in Noida's Sector 63, lodged a complaint at the Sector 49 police station."The incident took place around 2.30 pm when nobody was at home and the thief entered the flat after breaking the bathroom window glass through the service shaft," a police officer said."When Garima returned at around 5.30 pm, she found that the house had been ransacked and her jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh along with Rs 16,000 in cash were missing," the officer added.The police said a case was registered against unidentified person and the CCTV footage was being analysed. PTI KIS RHL