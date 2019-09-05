JGU students to study business, finance courses at University of Pennsylvania

(Eds: Correcting headline) New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Fifty selected students of the O P Jindal Global University (JGU) will visit the Ivy League Business School, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania next year to study business and finance courses. The JGU has signed an agreement with the Wharton School's Aresty Institute of Executive Education and 50 students, who are selected on merits from the Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), Jindal School of Banking and Finance (JSBF), Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, will represent university there in July 2020.The students will study business and finance courses at Wharton, the JGU said in a statement.It said the agreement to launch this programme was signed on Wednesday by Professor C Raj Kumar, vice chancellor of the JGU and David L Heckman, senior director, Global Partnerships, Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School in the University of Pennsylvania, in the presence of various faculty members.Prof Kumar said studying at the renowned Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania is a terrific opportunity for JGU students and this programme will improve their analytical and decision-making skills at a strategic level in areas most relevant for doing business in this new age. PTI SKV RKS SKV SNESNESNE