JH-TATASTEEL (COR)

Leadership is all about solving problems: Narendran (Correcting name in headline) Jamshedpur, May 3 (PTI) Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran has said that leadership is all about solving problems but it should be ensured that the solution protects the interest of both the management and the workers. The Tata Steel company is over 110 years old but still profitable because of its leadership which thought of future, Narendran said while speaking at the 24th Michael John Memorial Lecture at Tata Workers Union Auditorium here yesterday. When economic liberalisation was implemented in early 1990s, many people were apprehensive that the company would be closed as many players in the steel sector would come, he said. However, it was the company management and Tata Workers Union (TWU), which would turn 100 years soon, took a decision in the interest of the company and its employees to face the post-liberalisation challenges. It was a fact that a lot of jobs disappeared due to computerisation and many industries were closed down but at the same time many new jobs were also created with emergence of new industries, he said. Speaking on the occasion, INTUC President G Sanjeeva Reddy, who was conferred with the Michael John Gold Medal, hailed the constructive role played by the TWU and Tata Steel Management leading to the company"s progress. Highlighting various issues related to the trade unions and company management including workers right to go on strike, Reddy said INTUC was also discussing how to adopt new technology for the interest of the company with job guarantee for the employees. Accusing the Union government for adopting anti-labour policies, he alleged that the government did not want to hold tripartite talks to solve any problem and bent on to crush the trade union movement. PTI BS PR PR