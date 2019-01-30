Jharkhand: 2 get life imprisonment for murder

Medininagar (J'khand), Jan 30 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday sentenced two men to life imprisonment in a 12-year-old murder case.District and Sessions Judge Devendra Kumar Pathak awarded life imprisonment to Manjeet Singh and Brahmadev Singh for killing one Beenu Singh over personal enmity in June 2006.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the convicts.According to the prosecution, one of Beenu's relatives had filed an FIR, accusing Manjeet and Brahmadev of killing him over personal enmity. PTI CORR BS RG DIVDIV